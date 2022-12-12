Tinsukia: Indian and Chinese troops have reportedly engaged in a fresh face-off near Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh resulting in injuries to soldiers from both sides.

Sources said the face-off took place on December 9 at Yangtse in the Tawang sector when Chinese PLA personnel attempted to enter the Indian Territory.

At least six injured Indian Army personnel were brought to Hospital at Basistha in Guwahati for treatment.

The face-off was later resolved following talks between commanders of the two sides according to established protocols.

“On 9 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” said a Defence PRO in a statement.

“Both sides immediately disengaged from the area,” the official added.

In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006, the statement added.

As a follow-up of the incident, their own Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity, he added.

Earlier in October 2021, troops of both countries were engaged in a brief face-off at the same area in the Tawang sector of India’s frontier state.

The skirmish took place around when nearly 100 Chinese army personnel tried to enter the Indian territory but were forced back.

According to sources, in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang sector in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh that became the battleground of the Indo-China war in 1962, there are areas of different perception, and both sides patrol up to the area of their claim.

“Of late, China has sent a huge patrol, a change in the pattern,” the source added.

India and China share a 3,488 km-long border from Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector to Ladakh in the northern sector.