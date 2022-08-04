New Delhi: Chinese military on Thursday fired ballistic missiles in Taiwan on the waters around it amid intense live-fire exercises as the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) encircled the island from six directions, blocking it from the sea as well as air.

As per reports, China also carried out multiple conventional missile launches in three different areas in the eastern waters of Taiwan.

According to video footage run by China’s CCTV, a projectile is launched from an unspecified location in China.

China announced that military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments were underway in six zones surrounding Taiwan.

A TV screen shows that China’s People’s Liberation Army has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, Chinese state television in Hong Kong reported.