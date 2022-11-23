GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred another controversy by saying that current looks of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resemble to that of former dictator of Iraq – Saddam Hussein.

The Assam chief minister added that it would had been better if Rahul Gandhi had donned an appearance like Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru or Mahatma Gandhi.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a public rally at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Tuesday, said: “If he had to change his looks, he should have made it like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or even Jawaharlal Nehru or Gandhiji. But now he is looking more like Saddam Hussein?”

“This is the culture of the Congress party. They are not close to the Indian people. Their culture is closer to people who doesn’t India,” the Assam chief minister added.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has hit back at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks and labelled him as a “petty troll”.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said: “I would not even like to dignify this rant with my reaction. It is essential that we maintain the decorum of language in public and maintain some propriety. The Assam chief minister sounds like a petty troll.”

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah also condemned the remarks made by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma can say anything. He can go to any level for power. We don’t pay attention,” said Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah.