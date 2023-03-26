Guwahati: The G20 delegates and officials of multilateral institutions are being treated to colourful snapshots of life in Arunachal Pradesh.

A total of 50 delegates from 19 countries have participated in the G20 Research, Innovation, Initiative, Gathering (RIIG) meeting in Itanagar.

G20 delegates in traditional tribal attire of Arunachal Pradesh at G20 RIGG Meet in Itanagar.

Items made from cane & bamboo were on display at G20 RIIG at the Handicrafts and Handlooms Exhibition in Itanagar.

G20 delegates were greeted by musicians in dazzling traditional attire in Itanagar.

The G20 delegates praised the indigenous innovations of local youths, displayed under G20 RIGG in Itanagar.

The G20 is an inter-governmental forum comprising Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.