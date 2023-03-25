DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, attended the Uddipana Award Ceremony as the chief guest held at the Sonowal Kachari Youth Festival & Cultural Festival in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh on Saturday.

The union minister and former Assam Chief Minister spoke about celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Sonowal Kachari and share it with the wider audience.

At the same time, he appreciated the effort by the event for providing a platform for the youth to upscale their talent & help them embark on the entrepreneurial journey in the quest to make India an atmanirbhar country by 2047.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “We all acknowledge the unwavering commitment and handwork of youth of India is behind India’s success as a global start up hub.

“As India embarks on its auspicious journey of Amrit Kaal, it’s a moment to make new commitments. The young generation of Assam and India should serve as a robust connection between a splendid history and a magnificent future.

“The potential to succeed lies within you; send for that potential. You must have faith that you can accomplish anything.

“This self-assurance and ability to turn the impossible into possible remain significant for the youth of the nation, and it’s heartening to see that the youth of India comprehends this well.

“With self-confidence, the youth is progressing forward. I want to appreciate the effort made via this platform to enable youths to upgrade their skill set in order to move ahead in their journey to become atmanirbhar.”

Speaking on the role of youth in nation building, Sonowal further added, “Today’s young generation is spearheading a fresh wave of innovation, incubation, and start-ups in India.

“Through their diligent efforts, India has emerged as one of the top three countries in the global start-up ecosystem.

“Thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a significant surge in the number of patents filed annually, reaching a remarkable figure of 15,000 from a mere 4,000 in 2014.

“Setting up 26,000 new startups is an achievement coveted by many nations worldwide, and India has successfully accomplished this feat.

“The credit goes to the strength and aspirations of the youth of India, who have not only linked their dreams with the needs of the nation but have also aligned them with its hopes and aspirations.

“The youth of India today possess a strong sense of ownership towards nation-building, and are driven by the belief that it is their responsibility to lead the way.”

The Union Minister also handed over Uddipana Award to Mousum Sonowal of Dibrugarh, Panchami Sonowal of Dhemaji, Sania Dekari of Tinisukia, Tanmay Sonowal of Tinisukia, Ditimani Sonowal of Dhemaji for making significant achievement in their respective

fields.

A book by the title ‘Sonowal Sambhar’ was also launched

by Sonowal.

The book is a memorial which was published on the occasion of Sonowal Kachari Youth & Cultural festival.

The four-day festival is organized by Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council and is being held at Halali Samannay Kshetra, Dulia Dainijan in Dibrugarh.

The theme of the festival is “Welfare of the Youth and Cultural Heritage” with an aim to highlight welfare activities planned for the protection, education and skill development for youth to become economically independent and

become active agents of nation building. With rich display of cultural heritage of Sonowal Kachari community, the festival also aims weave a multi-coloured among different communities of Assam.