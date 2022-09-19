DIBRUGARH: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal was given a rousing reception when he arrived in his hometown Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Sonowal arrived in Dibrugarh, Assam for the first time after his recent appointment in the central parliamentary board and central election committee, the apex decision making bodies of BJP.

Huge crowd including people from all walks of life, people from various tribal communities and BJP party officials and workers – thronged the Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh, Assam after the people waited tirelessly to meet the senior leader.

At the airport, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal was given a warm reception by another union minister from Assam Rameswar Teli, Assam minister Bimal Borah, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta

Phukan among other leading personalities from the region.

From the airport, Sarbananda Sonowal went to the Auniaati Satra, Vaishnavite Monastery at Maankata in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Here, also, the union minister was accorded a warm welcome.

It is to be noted that this is the first time that a politician from the Northeast has been appointed at such a high level of decision making bodies.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal, said, “Our party, BJP, is a well disciplined party where all the members are completely committed to the nation. Besides working towards enriching the quality of lives of the people, the effort by the party has also brought the country together towards a common cause of nation building. I am deeply humbled that the party has found me good enough to offer my services in these apex bodies.”

He added: “It has also proved that the party, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is considerate and provide opportunities to the people of Northeast to excel at the national level.

Earlier, in a warm atmosphere of Bihu and Jhumur among other folk performances, an emotionally moved Sarbananda Sonowal said, “I am forever grateful to the people for their love and affection which they have generously bestowed upon me.”