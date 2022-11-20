GUWAHATI: The central government is putting in efforts to explore the full potential of inland waterways in Northeast India, said Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sonowal said that waterways are an important means of communication for bringing in overall development in the Northeast, even in the remotest areas.

He added that waterways will ensure greater economic vibrancy in the Northeast.

Sonowal made this statement after reviewing the progress of waterways projects in Barak Valley of Assam on Saturday.

“Northeast India is rich and its richness must reach the world in order to make people aware of our rich heritage and resources,” said Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sonowal added: “Inland Waterways comes as a wonderful avenue for us – the people of Northeast – to take our produce out into the global trade map in an efficient and economical way.”

“As the engine of New India’s growth story, the North East has a huge role to play in enabling this vision. Waterways play a crucial role to reach out to the interiors of our region and open the doors of opportunity in trade, and service in the global market. We are working steadfastly towards this,” Sonowal said.