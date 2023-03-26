GUWAHATI: People in thousands, belonging to tribal communities in Assam, gathered in Guwahati on Sunday, to protest against alleged religious conversions in the state.

The protest held in Guwahati on Sunday was carried out under the banner of Janajati Dharma Sanskriti Suraksha Manch (JDSSM).

Notably, JDSSM is an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated organisation representing the tribal populace of Assam.

People from at least 30 districts in Assam gathered in Guwahati for the demonstration.

The main demand of the protest is to de-list tribals of Assam, who have underwent religious conversions, as Scheduled Tribes (ST).

JDSSM, the RSS-affiliated organisation also demanded an amendment to Article 342A of the Constitution of India.

“Religious conversion has been posing threat to the ST populace in India even before independence. The conversions of tribals of Assam by foreign religions are not a new event but in the last few decades, the rate has increased drastically,” JDSSM leader Binud Kumbang said.

He added: “The ST people are the easiest prey or victim of conversions in India mainly targeted by the highly communal theocratic foreign religious groups.”

He said it is because of conversion that the Northeast has emerged as a major region of Christian concentration in India.