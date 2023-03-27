KAZIRANGA: The first incident of rhino poaching of 2023 in Assam has been reported from the Kaziranga national park.

Carcass of a full-grown rhino was recovered by officials of the Assam forest department on Monday (March 27) from Kathpara forest camp area in Bagori range of Kaziranga national park.

After recovering the carcass of the rhino, the Assam forest department officials spotted that the horn of the rhino was missing.

As per preliminary investigation, the rhino is believed to have been killed around 4-5 days ago by poachers, who fled with its horns.

Earlier in January 2023, the Assam government had claimed that in 2022 zero incident of rhino poaching was reported.

The endangered one-horned rhinos are being poached for their horns, which fetch high prices in international black markets for their alleged medicinal value.

Kaziranga national park in Assam, a world heritage site, is home to the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinos.