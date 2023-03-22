KAZIRANGA: Elephant and jeep safaris at Kaziranga national park in Assam would remain closed for two days in the month of April.

The elephant and jeep safaris at the Kaziranga national park in Assam would remain closed on April 6 and 7.

The safaris would remain closed at the Kaziranga national park in Assam on the occasion of the two-day “Gaj Utsav-2023”, which will begin of April 6.

The “Gaj Utsav-2023” (Elephant Festival) in Assam is likely to be attended by President Droupadi Murmu.

Elephant and jeep safaris will remain closed in all the ranges of the Kaziranga national park, informed eastern Assam wildlife divisional forest officer – Ramesh Gogoi on Wednesday.

The ranges of the Kaziranga national park where jeep and elephant safaris would remain closed are: Kohora, Bagori, Burapahar and Agoratoli.

The “Gaj Utsav” (Elephant Festival) is an annual event organised at the Kaziranga national park in Assam.

The event is held to protect and conserve the Asiatic elephant and find ways to resolve the increasing man-elephant conflict in Assam.

According to the last census in 2017, Assam has 5719 wild elephants.