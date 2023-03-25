GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday held a meeting with the contractors and third party inspection agency of Central government’s flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission.

The meeting was held at Pragjyoti ITA Centre for Performing Arts.

Assam CM also asked the executing agencies to complete work by December 2023.

Talking to the members of executing agencies, Dr Sarma said that though the deadline for completion of the project has been fixed at 31March, 2024, special efforts should be taken to complete the project in the state by December 31, 2023.

It may be noted that JJM is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

He also asked the contractors to prepare blueprints for the completion of the remaining portion of their works by the stipulated time.

He, however, said that along with completion of the work, attention should be paid for quality adherence.

Assam Chief Minister also said that if any of the contractors failed to complete the work with quality adherence he will be blacklisted.

Dr Sarma also made it clear that in the implementation of the work, if any officer or engineer found to be hindering the execution of the work, action will be taken against him as well.

PHE Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Additional Chief Secretary PHE Syedain Abbasi, Mission Director JJM Kailash Karthick N and other senior officers were present at the meeting.