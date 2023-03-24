GUWAHATI: Maharashtra legislator Bachchu Kadu finally tendered apology to Assam Chif Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for his dog meat remark.

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde also apologized to Assam for Kadu’s remark on the floor after Assam CM’s letter to him.

Kadu, an Independent MLA from Achalpur and who runs Prahar Janshakti Party, had stated that stray canines from Maharashtra should be sent to Assam where dog meat is consumed.

Kadu, a former minister of state for school education in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under then CM Uddhav Thackeray, had made the remark on the floor of the Assembly on March 4 during a discussion on stray dog menace.

While speaking in the Assembly, Kadu had said stray dogs are in demand in Assam and fetch a price of Rs 8,000 per dog.

The apology came a day after Assam Chief Minister tweeted a letter to his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde against the derogatory remark made by one of the members of the Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, multiple police cases have been filed against Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu in Assam.

Following Kadu’s statement, the people of Assam and several organizations protested against the Maharashtra MLA and demanded an apology from him.

While addressing the Assam Assembly, Assam CM informed that he had written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister to ask the MLA to withdraw the statement made on dog meat consumption by the people of Assam.

Sarma had also said if the statement was not recorded in the House, action would have been taken against the MLA.

However, Assam Chief Minister added that the police cannot take action against a statement made inside the House.