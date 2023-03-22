GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written a letter to his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde over Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu’s “stray dog” remark.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his letter to Shinde, took exception to Bachchu Kadu’s purported proposal that stray dogs be sent to Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday wrote to his counterpart in Maharashtra, seeking that the statement be withdrawn.

Following criticism over inaction against the Maharashtra legislator, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “If he would have been given the statement outside, Assam police could initiate action against the Maharashtra MLA.”

In the letter, which he tweeted, Sarma said he and the people of Assam were ‘dismayed’ by the comment of the Maharashtra MLA.

“Along with the people of Assam, I am extremely dismayed and agitated by the comments of the MLA, which has exposed his prejudices and ignorance about the culture of our state. I am sure that you will fully empathise with the sentiments of the people of Assam in this matter,” Sarma wrote in the letter.

“All stray dogs from Maharashtra should be relocated to Assam,” Bacchu Kadu, an independent MLA from Achalpur and the leader of the Prahar Janshakti Party in Maharashtra had said.

“…because the people in Assam consume a lot of dog meat, and it is a practical solution to Maharashtra’s canine population,” the Maharashtra MLA had said.

Kadu made the comments in response to a debate in the Maharashtra legislative assembly about the threat posed by street dogs, which was brought up by MLAs Pratap Sarnaik and Atul Bhatkhalkar.