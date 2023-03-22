GUWAHATI: As many as 819 teachers’ posts will be created by the Assam government for schools in tea garden areas of the state.

This was informed by the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (March 22) after a meeting of the state cabinet.

“For improvement of education sector in tea garden areas, cabinet has decided to create 819 posts of teachers,” an official statement stated.

These 819 posts of teachers will be created for 419 tea garden-managed LP schools, 2 tea garden-managed ME schools and 1 tea garden-managed high school.

Among other key decisions to be taken in the Assam cabinet meeting are related to power sector, constituting fund for repayment of lands, land settlement issues in municipal areas, etc.