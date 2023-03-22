GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed terminal benefits to altogether 793 anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers of the state in a programme organized by the Women and Child Development Department at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The Government of Assam has taken steps to provide one-time financial assistance to the anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers who retire at the age of 60 with effect from April 1, 2022 in recognition of their invaluable services rendered in anganwadi centres.

Also read: 30 officers move to Assam Chief Minister alleging misbehaviour by BJP MLA

Under this initiative, one-time assistance of Rs. 4 lakh each for anganwadi workers, Rs three lakh each for mini anganwadi center workers and Rs two lakh each for anganwadi helpers will be provided in phases. In addition, the state government has decided to provide 50 per cent terminal benefit to anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers who have voluntarily retired after 10 years of continuous service.

Similarly the financial assistance will be provided to the families of deceased anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers who have rendered 10 years of continuous service. Under this initiative, Chief Minister Dr Sarma distributed terminal benefits to altogether 793 anganwadi workers and helpers including 394 anganwadi workers and 399 anganwadi helpers.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister said Assam is the first state in the country to provide such terminal benefits to anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers and the financial assistance would immensely help them.

Also read: Drive against drunk-drivers to continue even during Bihu: Assam Chief Minister

The Chief Minister while underlining various steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for retired personnel said that the anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers of the state would be immensely benefitted if they could be enrolled in Atal Pension Scheme in future and some of the premiums are paid by the Assam government.

The Chief Minister urged the anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers to continue visiting their respective centres from time to time after retirement.

He further said the Assam government has decided to allow retired teachers to resume teaching in school if they desire to do so.

The decision was taken to ensure that the teachers’ relationship with the institute and the students continues and the students can benefit from the long experience of these teachers, he added.

Assam Chief Minister further said that the importance of the Women and Child Development Department has increased manifold due to various government schemes for the welfare of children and women.

He said the department will also give considerable attention to prevention of child marriage so that the state can be freed from the scourge of child marriage by 2026.

He also announced that the state government will construct around 4,000 new anganwadi centres and initiatives will be taken to renovate all anganwadi centres in the state within the next 7-8 years.

The Chief Minister also presented gifts to five healthy children and spent some time with children of Bangaon anganwadi centre of the city.

Women and Child Development Minister Ajanta Neog, Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa, principal secretary of Women and Child Development Department Mukesh Sahu, chairperson of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Dr Sunita Changkakati and Director of Women and Child Development Bibhash Modi were also present on the occasion.