New Delhi: Around 30 officials of the Cachar district administration have written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma complaining against the behaviour of BJP legislator Kaushik Rai.

They accused the ruling party MLA of misbehaving, insulting, threatening and abusing an officer on duty.

The memorandum said Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai had questioned the integrity of the entire Assam Civil Services (ACS) cadre.

“We, the Civil Services Officers of Cachar district, having confidence in your able leadership, would like to bring to your esteemed notice, the very shameful incident of gross misbehaviour by MLA Lakhipur towards the civil servants engaged in relief duty in Sonal Revenue Circle Dr. Dipankar Nath, ACS, Circle officer, Sonal Revenue Circle and Sri Bikash Chetri, ALRS, Circle officer (A), Sonal Revenue Circle, Sri. Hussain Mohammad Mobin, ALRS, BDO, Sonai in presence of Sri, Ashok Singhal, Guardian Minister, Cachar, who were reviewing the flood situation, who being accompanied by the District President, BJP, Cachar, Ex-MLA, Sonal, the Panchayat representatives along with several party workers and their associates,” the memorandum said.

“That, while visiting the designated relief camps at Govindanagar Shivbari High School, the MLA, Lakhipur remarked that BDO of Sonai, Hussain Mohammad Mobin, ALRS should be beaten up in the same manner as he was once manhandled at block office by various party workers on 10th March, 2022.

“Other Panchayat Representatives further said that the Circle Officer(s) should be punished as they have failed to distribute any relief and went on to quote derogatory Un Parliamentary words for the entire Government machinery who were working in Sonal and also, accused the concerned officers of working at the behest of the opposition party and termed the officers as agent of the opposition,” the memorandum said.

“That, the very same shameful way of harassment continued further, while visiting the flood-prone areas of Kaptanpur and Rupaibali GP under Lakhipur Constituency, Sonal Revenue Circle in a Power-boat. Going further, he personally attacked both the Circle Officers of Sonal Revenue Circle as ‘rice chors’ and thereby, calling them as thieves and quoted that their bodies shall be infested by maggots. He further, threatened the Circle Officer, Dr. Dipankar Nath, by abusing him, and also, personally attacked him by raising questions on his educational qualification about how he have earned the Dr initials in front of his name and also hurled abuses and raised his hand as a symbolic gesture for slapping…” the memorandum said.

Rai however refuted the charges and said, “During visit to Sonai people complained that they did not get relief during floods. I have not misbehaved with any officer present there. I have asked them to work as this is a humanitarian crisis.”

