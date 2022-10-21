KOHIMA: Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along has called Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a “super CM”.

“We have a super CM in Assam,”Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along.

Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along said, “Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has always played a pivotal role in fostering brotherhood and promoting unity amongst the Northeast states.”

The Nagaland BJP chief made this statement while reacting to the interstate border issues between Assam and Nagaland.

“The inter-state border issue between both neighbouring states will be resolved in the best interest of the people of both states,” he said.

“Decades-long pending issue will be resolved under the dynamic leadership of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and deputy CM Y Patton,” Temjen Imna Along said.

He added that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has always been cooperating with Nagaland to resolve the vexed boundary dispute between the two states.