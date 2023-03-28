NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stated that he will vacate the government bungalow as instructed by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Notably, the Lok Sabha secretariat had given Rahul Gandhi time till April 22 this year to vacate the government bungalow he was allotted after being elected as Lok Sabha MP.

“I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi replied in a letter to deputy secretary of Lok Sabha secretariat over the notice to vacate his government bungalow.

“As an elected member of Lok Sabha over last 4 terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who debuted as an MP in 2004, had occupied the government bungalow at 12 Tughlaq Lane since 2005.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP on Friday (March 24), a day after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case linked to his “Modi surname” comments.

Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail.

While campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had apparently said, “How come all thieves have the surname Modi?”

Rahul Gandhi has 30 days to file an appeal, and if the judgment is reversed, so will his disqualification as an MP.