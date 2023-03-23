GUWAHATI: The newly-constructed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Guwahati in Assam will be inaugurated on April 14.

AIIMS-Guwahati in Assam will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday (March 23), visited the site of AIIMS-Guwahati.

During his visit to the site of AIIMS-Guwahati, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the preparations for the inauguration of the institute.

The Assam chief minister was accompanied by senior officials of the state government to the site of AIIMS-Guwahati.

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta also accompanied CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to the AIIMS-Guwahati site.

“Reviewed status of its (AIIMS-Guwahati) various infrastructure facilities including OPD, auditorium, waste disposal and connecting roads,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa sarma added that the AIIMS-Guwahati “will give a huge boost to healthcare in Northeast”.

He added that the construction of the hospital is at full swing and 18 departments are now almost functional, including the OPD.

At present 90 per cent of the work at the site is completed, the Assam CM said.