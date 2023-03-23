GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to state’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari on Thursday.

Assam CM along with other officials reviewed the preparations for the inaugural ceremony.

Dr Sarma later informed the media that the construction of the hospital is at full swing and 18 departments are now almost functional, including the Out Patient Department (OPD).

At present 90 per cent of the work at the site is completed, he added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate AIIMS at Changsari on April 14.

Earlier this month, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and chief secretary Paban Kumar Barthakur reviewed the work of the medical institution with top officials of AIIMS and Kamrup district administration on.

After the review, Assam Health minister and the chief secretary directed the officials to complete the work by March 31 next.

It may be recalled that Assam Chief Minister had declared in December last year that the AIIMS will be officially inaugurated in 2023.