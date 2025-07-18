Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has taken a significant step forward in streamlining land administration and supporting developmental activities through the approval of land allotments under Mission Basundhara 3.0.

In a recent cabinet decision, government land has been allocated to various entities and departments for infrastructure and public service projects.

A total of 336 infrastructure projects under the State Government have been granted land.

These projects are expected to bolster essential public infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, roads, and government offices across Assam, ensuring improved access to government services for citizens.

Apart from state departments, 45 projects belonging to various corporations, boards, and similar bodies have received land allotments. These include public sector bodies that operate in sectors like energy, transport, and utilities, enabling smoother execution of their service mandates.

In a notable move, land has also been allotted to 3,247 non-individual juridical entities. This category includes institutions such as cooperative societies, NGOs, community organizations, and trusts that often play a key role in grassroots-level development and welfare activities.

Additionally, 28 Central Government departments and undertakings have been allotted land for their infrastructure needs in Assam.

This reflects the collaborative efforts between the Centre and the State in driving development projects, particularly in strategic sectors like railways, defence, telecom, and national security.

Mission Basundhara 3.0 is the latest phase of Assam’s flagship land reform initiative aimed at streamlining land records, resolving long-pending land-related issues, and ensuring transparency in land governance.

By facilitating land allotment to government bodies and public interest entities, the mission seeks to create a robust infrastructure foundation for holistic development.

This strategic land distribution initiative is seen as a transformative measure to ensure that land, one of the most vital resources, is optimally utilized for the socio-economic growth of Assam.