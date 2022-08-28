AGARTALA: After Assam, another state in the Northeast – Tripura is all set to have an All India institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

This was announced by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha made this announcement while inaugurating the 17th foundation day of Tripura Medical College and BR Ambedkar Teaching Hospital.

“Efforts are underway to set up an AIIMS in Tripura,” said CM Saha.

He stressed that setting up of an AIIMVS in Tripura would “enhance the healthcare infrastructure and system in the state”.

“It will also facilitate better medical studies and better treatment,” the Tripura CM said.

Dr Manik Saha claimed that the new AIIMS in Tripura, when established, would have advanced infrastructure and also experienced doctors.

Notably, Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha has earlier served as a professor at the dental department of the Tripura Medical College and BR Ambedkar Teaching Hospital.