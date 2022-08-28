Guwahati: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abdul Basit Khan has resigned from the party dealing a blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led party in Tripura in the run-up to the assembly polls due early next year.

Khan, who served as vice-president of the Tripura unit of TMC, in a letter to the state in charge of the party, stated, “I hereby tender my resignation from the post of the vice-president (Tripura) of the TMC party with immediate effect.”

His resignation comes just a few days after the TMC removed Subal Bhowmik as its Tripura state president with immediate effect.

No reason was given for his removal from the party’s top position.

A press statement issued by the party stated, “Subal Bhowmik is being relieved from his duties of state president of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress with immediate effect. All other members of the state committee, state youth committee, state Mahila committee, state SC cell and state ST cell shall continue in their positions as-is.”