Guwahati: A massive protest was carried out by the youth wing of the All India Trinamool Congress-Assam (AITC-Assam) in front of the Employment Exchange office in Guwahati demanding jobs for the youths in the state.

The protesters have demanded the government “act upon” the poll promises about providing jobs to every unemployed youth in Assam.

They took their educational documents and handed them to the officials of the Employment Exchange stating that since there were no jobs, the documents were also of no use.

Youth wing President Bandip Dutta said, “The BJP Government and especially Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promised lakhs of jobs in the state but it seems the only thing they gave us is unemployment and price rise.”

He added that it is not possible for the government to provide government jobs to everyone in the state but at least they should be given proper opportunities. “The government has even failed to implement a proper wage code for the state”, he added.

He said that even if a person wants to do a business, they fail due to a lack of finances.

“Banks would not provide a loan for a business without collateral or a guarantee of some sort of assets. How can a person provide it if he is already unemployed and has no money?”, he added.