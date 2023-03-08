Assam Career : Apply online for 73 vacancies in AIIMS Guwahati

Applications are invited for 73 vacant positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various administrative, technical and paramedical positions.

Name of posts :

LDC/ DEO/Junior Administrative Assistant

Lab Attendant (Pathology/Microbiology/ Biochemistry)

Lab Technician (Pathology/Microbiology/ Biochemistry/Blood Bank/Radiotherapy)

Medical Social Worker

Medical Record Technician

Clinical Psychologist

Physiotherapist

Speech Therapist/ Speech and Language Pathologist

OPD Attendant (More females) including dresser/ Hospital Attendant Gr-III

Technical Officer (Opthamology) / Optometrist

Anaesthesia Technician

Technical Assistant (Dental)

Technical Assistant (ECG)

Orthopaedic/ Plaster Technician

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Radiographer/Technician (Radiology) Grade-II

Gas Steward

Phlebotomist

Library Clerk (C)/Junior Administrative Assistant

Programmer (IT)

Store Keeper

Junior Admin Officer

Assistant Stores Officer

UDC/Sr. Administrative Assistant

Driver

Medical Officer (AYUSH: Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy)

Yoga Instructor

No. of posts :

LDC/ DEO/Junior Administrative Assistant : 10

Lab Attendant (Pathology/Microbiology/ Biochemistry) : 6

Lab Technician (Pathology/Microbiology/ Biochemistry/Blood Bank/Radiotherapy) : 12

Medical Social Worker : 1

Medical Record Technician : 1

Clinical Psychologist : 1

Physiotherapist : 1

Speech Therapist/ Speech and Language Pathologist : 1

OPD Attendant (More females) including dresser/ Hospital Attendant Gr-III : 8

Technical Officer (Opthamology) / Optometrist : 1

Anaesthesia Technician : 2

Technical Assistant (Dental) : 1

Technical Assistant (ECG) : 1

Orthopaedic/ Plaster Technician : 1

Junior Engineer (Civil) : 1

Radiographer/Technician (Radiology) Grade-II : 4

Gas Steward : 1

Phlebotomist : 5

Library Clerk (C)/Junior Administrative Assistant : 1

Programmer (IT) : 1

Store Keeper : 1

Junior Admin Officer : 1

Assistant Stores Officer : 1

UDC/Sr. Administrative Assistant : 7

Driver : 1

Medical Officer (AYUSH: Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy) : 1

Yoga Instructor : 1

Also Read : Holi 2023 : Skincare rituals that you must follow after playing Holi

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.in only. Last date for submission of application forms is March 21, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here