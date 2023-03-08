Assam Career : Apply online for 73 vacancies in AIIMS Guwahati

Applications are invited for 73 vacant positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various administrative, technical and paramedical positions.
Name of posts :
- LDC/ DEO/Junior Administrative Assistant
- Lab Attendant (Pathology/Microbiology/ Biochemistry)
- Lab Technician (Pathology/Microbiology/ Biochemistry/Blood Bank/Radiotherapy)
- Medical Social Worker
- Medical Record Technician
- Clinical Psychologist
- Physiotherapist
- Speech Therapist/ Speech and Language Pathologist
- OPD Attendant (More females) including dresser/ Hospital Attendant Gr-III
- Technical Officer (Opthamology) / Optometrist
- Anaesthesia Technician
- Technical Assistant (Dental)
- Technical Assistant (ECG)
- Orthopaedic/ Plaster Technician
- Junior Engineer (Civil)
- Radiographer/Technician (Radiology) Grade-II
- Gas Steward
- Phlebotomist
- Library Clerk (C)/Junior Administrative Assistant
- Programmer (IT)
- Store Keeper
- Junior Admin Officer
- Assistant Stores Officer
- UDC/Sr. Administrative Assistant
- Driver
- Medical Officer (AYUSH: Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy)
- Yoga Instructor
No. of posts :
- LDC/ DEO/Junior Administrative Assistant : 10
- Lab Attendant (Pathology/Microbiology/ Biochemistry) : 6
- Lab Technician (Pathology/Microbiology/ Biochemistry/Blood Bank/Radiotherapy) : 12
- Medical Social Worker : 1
- Medical Record Technician : 1
- Clinical Psychologist : 1
- Physiotherapist : 1
- Speech Therapist/ Speech and Language Pathologist : 1
- OPD Attendant (More females) including dresser/ Hospital Attendant Gr-III : 8
- Technical Officer (Opthamology) / Optometrist : 1
- Anaesthesia Technician : 2
- Technical Assistant (Dental) : 1
- Technical Assistant (ECG) : 1
- Orthopaedic/ Plaster Technician : 1
- Junior Engineer (Civil) : 1
- Radiographer/Technician (Radiology) Grade-II : 4
- Gas Steward : 1
- Phlebotomist : 5
- Library Clerk (C)/Junior Administrative Assistant : 1
- Programmer (IT) : 1
- Store Keeper : 1
- Junior Admin Officer : 1
- Assistant Stores Officer : 1
- UDC/Sr. Administrative Assistant : 7
- Driver : 1
- Medical Officer (AYUSH: Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy) : 1
- Yoga Instructor : 1
Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati
How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.in only. Last date for submission of application forms is March 21, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here