Agartala: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced that the state will host an 800 MW Pumped Storage Project (PSP), the first of its kind in the North East region.

The project will be set up by the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), following the earlier 900 MW Bagmundi PSP in Purulia, West Bengal.

The announcement was made during the 29th North Eastern Region Power Committee meeting held in Guwahati.

The Power Minister also played a pivotal role in preventing a proposed hike in gas prices for the OTPC Palatana power project, a move that would have imposed a financial burden on all North Eastern states. His strong opposition led to the rejection of the proposal.

Nath highlighted Tripura’s clean energy efforts, noting the installation of 45,000 solar street lights, 4,900 solar pumps, 215 micro-grids, and rooftop/off-grid solar projects totaling 26 MW of generation capacity.

Under an Rs 2,275 crore MoU with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the state will renovate the Rokhia and Doombur power projects, doubling their capacity and improving efficiency.

He also shared that Tripura is planning battery energy storage systems to better utilize solar energy during peak hours.

A roadmap for Tripura’s power infrastructure through 2031–32 includes the construction of new substations, transmission lines, and upgrades to existing facilities, with long-term plans extending to 2034–35.

Senior officials, including Additional Secretary Udayan Sinha, TSECL MD Biswajit Basu, and PTL GM Ranjan Debbarman, were present at the meeting.