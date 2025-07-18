Imphal: Farmers working in cultivated lands during the monsoon season in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, which borders Churachandpur, have conveyed their inability to access and cultivate their fields due to prevailing security concerns.

Their concerns were brought to light during a visit by the Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur, Pooja Elangbam, who on Friday inspected several agricultural sites across the district. She visited farmland in Manipur’s Ngangkha Lawai, Naranseina, Phubala, and Thinungei to engage directly with local farmers and hear their grievances.

The inspection followed an incident on June 19, when a farmer named Ningthoujam Biren was shot while working in his field in the Phubala area. He sustained an arm injury, and the incident has since heightened tensions in the region, particularly between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

During her visit, farmers reiterated that security issues continue to prevent them from safely accessing their fields. They urged the Deputy Commissioner to ensure their protection, stressing that agriculture remains their primary source of livelihood. They also appealed for an improved water supply in their villages.

Pooja Elangbam assured the farmers that the District Administration is committed to supporting them. She promised to take up their concerns with the relevant authorities to work out timely and effective solutions. She also briefed them on measures already initiated and listened to their concerns on the ground.

The farmers expressed their gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for personally visiting their fields and engaging with them directly.

She was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner T. Opendro and other concerned officials from the District Administration.