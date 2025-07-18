Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: The Assam cabinet on Friday approved a significant infrastructure development project at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

The initiative aims to enhance facilities for both faculty and students. The approved project includes the construction of teachers’ quarters and student hostels, with a sanctioned budget of Rs 357.28 crore.

This new project is set to address the long-pending accommodation needs of medical faculty members and students, ensuring a more comfortable and conducive living environment on the AMCH campus.

The initiative is expected to play a vital role in improving the working and learning atmosphere within the institution.

In addition to residential facilities, the project will include the construction of staff residences, hostels, a dining block, and a community hall, among other modern amenities.

These additions aim to create a holistic and supportive ecosystem for the AMCH community, further boosting the institution’s infrastructure.

This move is part of the Assam government’s ongoing efforts to upgrade healthcare and medical education infrastructure across the state. Once completed, the facilities are expected to significantly benefit hundreds of students and staff members associated with one of the oldest medical colleges in Northeast India.

The timeline for the commencement and completion of the project is expected to be announced in the coming days, along with further details about the implementation plan.