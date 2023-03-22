GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state government will construct around 4000 new anganwadi centres in the state.

The Assam chief minister said that initiatives will be taken to renovate all anganwadi centres in the state within the next 7-8 years.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this state while distributing terminal benefits to altogether 793 anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers of the state in a programme organized by the women and child development department at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

It is to be mentioned that the Assam government has taken steps to provide one-time financial assistance to the anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers who retire at the age of 60 with effect from April 1, 2022.

Under this initiative, one-time assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for anganwadi workers, Rs 3 lakh each for mini anganwadi center workers and Rs 2 lakh each for anganwadi helpers will be provided in phases.

In addition, the Assam government has decided to provide 50 percent terminal benefit to anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers who have voluntarily retired after 10 years of continuous service.

Similarly the financial assistance will be provided to the families of deceased anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers, who rendered 10 years of continuous service.

Under this initiative, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed terminal benefits to altogether 793 anganwadi workers and helpers including 394 anganwadi workers and 399 anganwadi helpers.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam is the first state in the country to provide such terminal benefits to anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers and the financial assistance would immensely help them.

The Assam CM urged the anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers to continue visiting their respective centres from time to time after retirement.

He further said that the Assam government has decided to allow retired teachers to resume teaching in school if they desire to do so.

The decision was taken to ensure that the teachers’ relationship with the institute and the students continues and the students can benefit from the long experience of these teachers, the Assam CM added.

The Assam chief minister further said that the importance of the women and child development department has increased manifold due to various government schemes for the welfare of children and women.

He said the department will also give considerable attention to prevention of child marriage so that the state can be freed from the scourge of child marriage by 2026.