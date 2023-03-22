GUWAHATI: Indrajit Bora, chief engineer of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), has been arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (DV&AC).

GMC chief engineer Indrajit Bora was caught red handed while accepting bribe at his office in Guwahati, Assam.

The GMC chief engineer was arrested “immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit”.

“A team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and apprehended Sh Indrajit Bora, Chief Engineer, O/O Guwahati Municipal Corp. immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit,” tweeted Assam ADGP Surendra Kumar.

Notably, the Assam government has intensified its crackdown on corruption, apprehending many government officials for accepting bribe.