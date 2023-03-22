Guwahati: Two Bhutan nationals were arrested on Wednesday by the Dispur Police in Assam for allegedly embezzling money from farmers.

The accused had bought rice produced in Assam and sold it in Bhutan at a much higher price without paying the farmers their dues.

It is believed that this has been going on for at least a year.

Also Read: Assam Legislative Assembly passes resolution against BBC over documentary on PM Modi

The police received several complaints from farmers about the embezzlement and have been searching for the accused for a long time.

After successfully tracing their location, the police were able to arrest them.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati shortlisted for 2023 Cricket World Cup

The exact amount of money which has been embezzled is yet to be determined.

The police are currently investigating the matter and further details are awaited.