Guwahati: In a major cricket update, Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati has reportedly been shortlisted as a venue for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

As per EspnCricinfo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the 2023 Cricket World Cup final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on November 19.

The tournament, which is set to begin on October 5, will feature 48 matches across 46 days and will be hosted in 12 cities throughout India. The cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a capacity of 130,000 people, will become the third venue in India to host a Cricket World Cup final, following Kolkata’s Eden Gardens in 1987 and Mumbai’s Wankede Stadium in 2011.

The announcement comes after a delay due to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ensuring a tax exemption and visa clearance for the Pakistan cricket team.

Typically, the ICC announces the schedule for the World Cup a year in advance, but due to the delay the ICC was unable to do so this time.

As per reports, the venue in Guwahati for the Cricket World Cup is the Barsapara Stadium (ACA Stadium).

The stadium was built in 2017 and has a capacity of 25,000 spectators. It is the home ground for the Assam cricket team and the Northeast Frontier Railway cricket team.

It is also used for hosting Indian Premier League matches. The stadium has been approved to host international cricket matches by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).