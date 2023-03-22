GUWAHATI: A Barpeta bound passenger bus suddenly caught fire along national highway 31 in Nalbari district of Assam on Wednesday.

The bus that went up in flames was soon reduced to ashes.

The bus was heading towards Barpeta district in Assam from Guwahati.

Fire suddenly broke out, when the bus halted in Nalbari to drop passengers.

The fire soon engulfed the entire bus.

Several fire tenders immediately rushed to the incident site and after much struggle douse the inferno.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, all passengers, driver and conductor of the bus are reported to be safe.