GUWAHATI: At least 57 civil servants, who cleared the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) exams, have been dismissed from services.

Those who have been dismissed from services had cleared the APSC exams in Assam in the years 2013, 2015 and 2016.

They have been arrested and dismissed from service for “cash for job scam”, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the state assembly.

The Assam chief minister added that altogether 60 people, who cleared the APSC exams in those three years, were brought under the purview of investigation.

While 57 were arrested, three other officers had become approvers.

The police in Assam arrested nearly 70 people, including its former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul since 2016, in connection with the “cash for job” scam.