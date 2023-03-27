New Delhi: Following his disqualification as an MP, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee has reportedly asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate his official bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi by April 22.

The Lok Sabha Housing Committee on Monday issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government-allotted bungalow.

Gandhi was allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow after his election as a Lok Sabha MP in 2004.

Last week, the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified him as an MP, effective March 23, after he was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

A senior official of the housing committee said a disqualified Lok Sabha member has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership.

Another official said that Gandhi can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay, a request that can be considered by the panel.

Rahul has refused to apologise for his remarks and has claimed that he was removed from the Lok Sabha because the government was scared of his questions on the Adani issue