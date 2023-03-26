GUWAHATI: The Assam Congress, on Sunday (March 26), held a day-long “Sankalp Satyagraha” in protest against the disqualification of its leader Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP in Guwahati.

Several senior leaders of Assam Congress including its president Bhupen Kumar Borah, working president Rana Goswami, leader of opposition in Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia, deputy leader of opposition Rakibul Hussain, Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed in support of 12 other opposition parties sat on Sankalp Satyagraha at the Manabendra Sharma Complex in Guwahati.

“The Constitution of India supports the multi-party system. What is Rahulji’s fault? Rahulji just delivered a 50 minute speech during the Parliament session where he said that Modiji and Adani looted public money,” Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah told the media.

“Rahulji had just said that Adani, who was ranked as the 600th richest man in the world, reached the number 2 spot within 6-8 years time by looting the money of the people of the country. Rahulji gave proof on whatever he said during his speech in the Parliament as a result of which the BJP hatched a conspiracy to make him silent. Today we started the Sankalp Satyagraha across the country against the BJP’s conspiracy,” the Assam Congress chief added.

Borah further said, “Sankalp Satyagraha means that all the opposition political parties will come together and fight against the BJP’s arbitrary intention against the Constitution. Together we will keep fighting till Rahul Gandhiji gets back his MP seat.”

“Within the next one week, 12 opposition parties from Assam will hold a big public meeting in Guwahati where we will raise a voice for saving the Republic India and the Constitution,” Bora said.

General Secretary of Raijor Dal, Russell Hussain said, “We Raijor Dal is a regional party and Congress a national party but still we have come here to join the protest because the BJP has finished the democracy in the name of politics.”

“Any leader, whether Manish Sisodia or Akhil Gogoi, who becomes a threat for the BJP, they suppress them. The success story of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has frightened Prime Minister Modi. The remark for which Rahul Gandhi has been convicted, it took place during the 2019 Parliamentary election campaign and that was only a political rhetoric. There are many people who have been asking the same question that Lalit Modi, this Modi, that Modi, Narendra Modi all are thieves, even I say. When all of us say, why a case was filed against Rahul Gandhi in a Surat court?” asked Hussain

“I have talked to a lot of lawyers and found that in the 70 years of India’s independence, nobody has got a two year jail term in a defamatory case. This is the first time in the history of independent India. They did this as they wanted to somehow remove Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament as they feared that the Adani-Modi nexus would be exposed,” Hussain said.

“Now we are not considering which political party we belong to. Our sole motive is to save the Republic India and for that we all have gathered irrespective of our party affiliation. Together we all will uproot the BJP from power in 2024,” he added.

The Assam Congress has been staging massive protests across the state against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

On Saturday, the party took to the streets of Guwahati in Assam over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The police however stopped the protestors from marching ahead and reach the Janata Bhawan.

Many leaders of the party including Debabrata Saikia were detained by the police.

On Thursday, the party staged a massive protest near its headquarters in Guwahati, Assam.