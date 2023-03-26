Guwahati: Assam Agriculture minister Atul Bora said that the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP is the result of his political immaturity.

“This move is the result of his (Rahul Gandhi’s) political immaturity. Rahul Gandhi should know how to behave with his own PM,” minister Bora, who is also president of AGP, an ally of the BJP-led Assam government, told reporters in Guwahati.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday was disqualified from the Lok Sabha a day after being sentenced to two years in jail in a defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark in 2019.

The notification came hours after Gandhi came to the Lok Sabha on Friday morning.

Gandhi accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “scared” of his allegations on the Adani issue and said he was defending the democratic voice of the people and will continue to do so.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma dubbed Rahul Gandhi’s “action of challenging” Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “unfortunate” following his conviction in a defamation case by a Surat court.

He also asked Rahul Gandhi to apologize for his statement and focus on course correction rather than challenging the PM at this moment.

BJP is an alliance partner of NPP-led state government in Meghalaya.