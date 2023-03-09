Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers.

Sangma retained almost all the key departments for his NPP and gave the lesser politically significant ones to alliance partners BJP, HSPDP and UDP.

Sangma kept Finance, Forest, Political, Personnel, IT, and Mining and Geology departments for himself, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary DP Wahlang.

Prestone Tynsong, one of the two deputy CMs, was allocated the Home, PWD, District Council Affairs, and Parliamentary Affairs departments.

Sniawbhalang Dhar, the other deputy CM, was given the charge of Urban Affairs, Transport, Industries, and Prison and Correctional Services.

M Ampareen Lyngdoh, the only woman in the state cabinet, was allocated to Health and Family Welfare, Law, Information and Public Relations, and Agriculture departments.

BJP minister AL Hek was given Veterinary, Fisheries, Printing and Stationery, and the Secretariat Administration departments.

UDP’s Paul Lyngdoh was given the charge of Social Welfare, Tourism, Arts and Culture departments, while his party colleague Kyrmen Shylla was allocated to Excise, Revenue and Legal Metrology departments.

HSPDP’s Shakliar Warjri was handed Sports and Youth Affairs, Labour, Registration and Stamps departments, the order stated.