SHILLONG: With assembly election results in Meghalaya set to be declared on Thursday (March 2), former state minister AL Hek has predicted a hung assembly in the state.

“According to me, it will be a fractured mandate,” said former Meghalaya minister and BJP candidate from Pynthorumkhrah Alexander Laloo Hek.

Hek stated that his personal assessment indicates that no party in Meghalaya will win more than 15 seats.

The former Meghalaya minister added that exit polls prediction of NPP securing over 20 seats will turn out to be wrong.

In Meghalaya, exit polls predict NPP to emerge as the single largest party in the state, but short of the magic numbers.

Along with Meghalaya, elrction results in two other Northeast states – Nagaland and Tripura – will be announced on Thursday (March 2).

According to exit polls by different organisations, the NDPP-BJP alliance will secure a comfortable majority by winning 35-40 seats in Nagaland.

Whereas, in Tripura, pollsters are projecting either a clean sweep for the BJP or a hung assembly.