Guwahati: The Hill State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP) president K.P. Pangniang said that two party MLAs, who supported Conrad Sangma-led NPP for the formation of government in Meghalaya, are with them.

HSPDP president Pangniang claimed that he has contacted the two newly elected MLAs of the party– Methodius Dkhar and Shakliar Warjri.

“I could contact both of them. They are with the party,” Pangniang told news agency IANS.

NPP chief Conrad Sangma on Saturday staked a claim to form a new government with the support of the BJP, HSPDP, and two Independents.

However, hours after Sangma staked claim to form the government, the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) organised a meeting of all the regional parties in a bid to form a government sans the NPP and the BJP.

HSPDP president K.P. Pangniang later wrote to Sangma stating that his party “did not authorize the duo to lend support for the formation of your government”.

The NPP, on the other hand, said that MLAs have given letters of support and they have the numbers to form the government.

Pangniang said that they never decided to support the NPP. “The party is the supreme authority. MLAs will always follow the party’s top brass’ decision, I believe.,” he added.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya governor Phagu Chauhan on Saturday invited Conrad Sangma to form the next government in the state.

Outgoing CM Conrad Sangma said he has received the invitation from the governor to form the government.

“The swearing-in will take place at the Raj Bhavan at 11 am on March 7. The whole cabinet will be sworn in,” Sangma said.