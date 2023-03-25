Guwahati: Many Assam Congress MLAs and leaders were detained in Guwahati on Saturday following a massive protest they had carried over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha as MP.

On Saturday morning, Congress leaders along with all members of the Congress Legislator Party took out a rally wearing black protesting the disqualification.

The protesters said that the BJP has killed democracy in a “planned manner”.

The protestors were seen waving Congress flags and raising slogans against the Modi government holding posters of Rahul Gandhi and Congress party flags.

They carried out the protest from the MLA hostel campus towards the Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) but were stopped by the police near the Minister’s Colony in the Supermarket area.

Some of the legislators and supporters were detained by the police while they were marching towards the Secretariat.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday was disqualified as an MP from Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi was disqualified after he was convicted in a defamation case.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a notification issued on Friday (March 24).

Shashi Tharoor, another senior Congress MP, said it bodes ill for democracy.

“I’m stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy,” he tweeted.