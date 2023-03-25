Guwahati: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati, Assam is all set to increase the number of daily flights from 63 to 72 during the summer schedule, which begins on 26th March and ends on the last Sunday of October.

The airport is planning to add new destinations to the list of flights including Bhubaneswar, Goa MOPA, Dehradun, Jodhpur and Coimbatore, as well as increase the number of flights via Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Lucknow and Kolkata.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Regional committees formed to resolve border dispute with Assam

Indigo, Airasia and Flybig are expected to have the highest number of weekly operations during the summer schedule, with 203, 77 and 48 flights respectively.

Additionally, Bhutan Airlines will be operational from May 13 with its new direct flight weekly two days from Guwahati to Paro.

Also Read: Assam: Girl stabbed to death in Karimganj over a personal dispute

The Guwahati airport has witnessed a sharp rise in air traffic movement and passengers since the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In total, the LGBIA will be operational on 572 flights from Guwahati during the summer schedule.