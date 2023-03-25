Guwahati: An 18-year-old girl was brutally murdered by a youth with a machete in Assam‘s Karimganj district.

The deceased has been identified as Munwara Begum, an HS first-year student of the Kaliganj Public Higher Secondary School.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday at Dalgram village of Kaliganj in Karimganj, Assam.

Speaking to the media, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das said, “We were informed about the recovery of a girl’s body in the locality and accordingly, I and my police team reached the spot.”

He added that after reaching the spot, they identified the body as Munwara Begum.

The police apprehended a person identified as Jaber Ahmed in connection to the case.

The machete used to commit the crime has not been recovered yet.

The police further informed that the accused attacked the girl in her neck, following which she collapsed and died on the spot.

The murder was allegedly committed due to a personal dispute between the youth and the deceased.

The local police have taken up the investigation and are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the murder. Further details are awaited.