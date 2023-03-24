Guwahati: A woman reportedly took her life by suicide in the Kalapahar locality of Guwahati, Assam on Friday.

As per reports, the woman took the step after allegedly being subjected to torture by her husband.

Locals in the area reported the incident to the police after the woman was seen entering a nearby Shiva temple with her children and then consuming poison on the temple premises.

After being informed, the police recovered her and took her to a hospital.

They took her to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), but she was declared dead on arrival.

The police are currently investigating the incident and no further information has been released yet.