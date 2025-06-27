Guwahati: Assam and Meghalaya plan to sign a second Memorandum of Understanding before August 15 to resolve the long-standing boundary dispute between the two states, said Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government spokesperson and cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh announced on Friday.

This upcoming pact follows the first agreement in 2022, which successfully settled disputes in six of the 12 contested areas along the interstate boundary.

Lyngdoh told a news agency that the new agreement aims to place five villages in the disputed Ri Bhoi district firmly under Meghalaya’s jurisdiction. “This marks a major advance in resolving the border dispute,” he said, crediting continued negotiations with Assam for the breakthrough.

The announcement comes amid fresh tensions earlier this week in West Jaintia Hills district, where Lapangap villagers destroyed Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council tree plantations from Assam, alleged to violate a status quo order. Following the incident, Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong deployed a police team to secure peace in the village.

Lyngdoh reported additional progress in other disputed areas. He confirmed that officials from both states plan a joint inspection in the Langpih sector, saying, “A final solution is within reach, pending inspection approval from Assam’s committee headed by Mr. Patowari.” Negotiators are also closing in on a resolution in the Jaintia Hills sector.

“Our government is taking concrete steps to protect Meghalaya’s territorial interests and ensure that our boundaries are upheld,” he added.