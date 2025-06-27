Ahmedabad: A momentary scare rippled through the 148th Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Friday when a male elephant, agitated by loud music and shrill noises, broke from the procession and ran into a narrow lane, resulting in injuries to two bystanders.

The annual event, which draws thousands of devotees, quickly resumed its course after the elephant was brought under control.

The incident occurred around 10:15 AM near Desai ni Pol in Khadia. Officials stated that a single male elephant, part of the 17-elephant contingent, became disturbed by excessive noise from DJ music and whistles. It broke through a barricade and rushed into a narrow lane, causing panic among devotees.

“One bystander was injured after an elephant got disturbed and entered a narrow lane in the Khadia area. The injured person has been shifted to a nearby hospital,” confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control Room) Komal Vyas. Later reports indicated that a second person was also injured while attempting to flee the scene. One person received on-site treatment, while the other was taken to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Dr. R.K. Sahu, veterinary advisor at Kankaria Zoo and part of the team monitoring the elephants, provided more details.

“The only male elephant in the procession got a bit irritated it seems due to loud music and whistle blows. He ran amok but was soon brought under control.” Sahu clarified that the elephant did not directly injure anyone, and the injuries were sustained by individuals trying to escape.

Mahouts on two other elephants swiftly followed the agitated jumbo and managed to control it within 15 minutes, preventing further disruption.

The male elephant, along with the two female elephants that helped contain it, were subsequently isolated and removed from the procession. The yatra continued with 14 elephants.

The 148th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Friday morning from the 400-year-old Jagannath temple.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the “Pahind ceremony,” while Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted the “Mangala Aarti” at 4 AM.

The grand procession, which typically includes 17 elephants, 100 trucks, and 30 akhadas (local gymnasiums), covers a 16 km route through the old city and is expected to return by 8 p.m.

Despite the brief disruption, authorities opted to continue with the DJ music, and the procession, secured by 23,000 police personnel, 41 drones, and 25 AI cameras, resumed without further incident.

Devotees continued chanting “Jai Ranchhod, Makhan Chor” as the yatra moved forward. Three teams equipped with tranquilizing guns from Kankaria Zoo, the forest department, and veterinary doctors remain deployed along the route as a precautionary measure.