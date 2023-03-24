Guwahati: The crackdown on government employees demanding bribes by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, has continued with the arrest of another Lat Mandal on Friday.

Naba Choudhury, who was posted at the office of the circle officer of Sarupeta Revenue Circle in Barpeta district in Assam, was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from the complainant.

The previous day, Parag Borah, posted as the officer of the Circle Officer at Thelamara Revenue Circle in Sonitpur district was also arrested on bribery charges.

He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for processing of partition of his land.

In the wake of the arrests, police has stepped up measures to nab government employees demanding bribes.

In this regard, the Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh has warned all employees that they would be dealt with strictly if caught.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption cell of Assam has also released six toll-free numbers for people to report such cases.