Guwahati: In one of the most alarming reports, global warming may soon affect the flow of certain Himalayan rivers including the Indus, the Ganges as well as the Brahmaputra in Assam.

This was stated by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres who said that all these rivers are hugely important for India.

He added that these rivers could see reductions in their flows as glaciers and ice sheets recede over the coming decades due to global warming.

Guterres voiced his concern that human activities are driving the planet’s temperature to dangerous new levels and that “melting glaciers are the canary in the coalmine”.

He cited data from the World Meteorological Organization that warned that global average sea levels have already risen faster since 1900 than over any preceding century in the last 3,000 years. The Secretary-General warned that the consequences of climate change could be catastrophic, with low-lying communities and entire countries in danger of being erased forever.

He noted that disasters would accelerate worldwide, including floods, droughts, and landslides. Guterres called on all countries to act together to protect people and communities alike and emphasized the urgent need to limit global warming to a 1.5-degree rise to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

He also urged developing countries to have the resources to adapt and build resilience against climate disasters.