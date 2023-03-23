New Delhi: In an upcoming autobiography “Azaad”, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has revealed how Rahul Gandhi had mishandled a leadership tussle in Assam between former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to the book, Azad had expressed his concern over the situation to Rahul Gandhi and pointed out that Himanta had the majority of MLAs and would rebel and quit the party.

However, Rahul’s decision to not change the leadership had far-reaching consequences, says the author.

Also Read: Assam | AIIMS-Guwahati to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on April 14

Azad then wrote how he called on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the twist in the tale.

Despite understanding the consequences, she asked him to request Himanta to not rock the boat, he has written.

Also Read: Assam: Over 800 teachers’ posts to be created for schools in tea garden areas

The book promises to reveal several backroom stories and humourous anecdotes and will be launched on April 5.

It comes at a time when Azad had recently severed his nearly five-decade-long association with the Congress over his difference with the leadership regarding the functioning of the party and launched his Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) in Jammu and Kashmir.