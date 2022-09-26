NEW DELHI: Veteran politician and former Congress stalwart – Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Monday, launched his new political party.

The new party floated by Ghulam Nabi Azad has been named – “Democratic Azad Party”.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad had resigned from the Congress party on August 26.

Azad launched his party in Jammu on Monday.

Ghulam Nabi Azad also unveiled the flag of his party.

Azad said, “Mustard colour indicates creativity and unity in diversity, white indicates peace and blue indicates freedom, open space, imagination and limits from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky.”

Earlier, Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that the name and the flag for the party will be decided by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, Ghulam Nabi Azad had served as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008.

Azad added that his party will focus on the restoration of full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.